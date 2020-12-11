Mike Tobey'i durduramadık! 76-74

Anadolu Efes, THY EuroLeague'de Valencia Basket'e konuk olduğu maçtan 76-74'lük skorla mağlup ayrıldı.

11 Aralık 2020 Cuma - 8:03
İLGİLİ HABERLER
5 oyuncu çift haneleri yakaladı! 26 sayı fark ALBA Berlin 89-63 Fenerbahçe Beko Anadolu Efes Fransa temsilcisi Asvel'i devirdi Steph Curry'den eleştirilere yanıt LeBron: Bubble'da bulunmamış olanlar, tam olarak anlayamazlar

Salon: La Fonteta
 
Hakemler: Christos Christodoulou xx, Tomislav Hordov xx, Anne Panther xx
 
Valencia Basket: Prepelic xx 7, Pradilla xx 4, Van Rossom xx 5, Tobey xxx 21, Kalinic xx 6, Dubljevic xx 8, Vives xx 5, San Emeterio x 2, Williams xxx 14, Hermannsson xx 4
 
Başantrenör: Jaume Ponsarnau
 
Anadolu Efes: Shane Larkin xxx 13, Rodrigue Beaubois xx 8, Chris Singleton xx 12, Doğuş Balbay x, Adrien Moerman x, Tibor Pleiss x 2, Vasilije Micic xxx 16, James Anderson xx 16, Bryant Dunston xx 7
 
Başantrenör: Ergin Ataman
 
1. Periyot: 19-23 (Anadolu Efes lehine)
 
Devre: 40-38 (Valencia Basket lehine)
 
3. Periyot: 54-60 (Anadolu Efes lehine)
 

Önceki Haber Sonraki Haber
Etiketler: anadolu efes valencia
SPOR GÜNDEMİ
Tüm Fikstür
GALERİ
En kötü senaryo oldu! Artık Türk takımları Avrupa'da... En kötü senaryo oldu! Artık Türk takımları Avrupa'da...
Cengiz Ünder dün geceye damga vurdu! Leicester bile paylaşımda bulunduCengiz Ünder dün geceye damga vurdu! Leicester bile paylaşımda bulundu Fenerbahçe'ye Dirar'dan sonra bir Faslı oyuncu dahaFenerbahçe'ye Dirar'dan sonra bir Faslı oyuncu daha Fenerbahçe teknik direktör Erol Bulut korkutan gerçeği açıkladı!Fenerbahçe teknik direktör Erol Bulut korkutan gerçeği açıkladı!
Puan Durumu Canlı Skor Lig Fikstürü

© Copyright 2016 Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları gazete ve haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.