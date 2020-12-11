Mike Tobey'i durduramadık! 76-74

11 Aralık 2020 Cuma - 8:03
Salon: La Fonteta
Hakemler: Christos Christodoulou xx, Tomislav Hordov xx, Anne Panther xx
Valencia Basket: Prepelic xx 7, Pradilla xx 4, Van
Rossom xx 5, Tobey xxx 21, Kalinic xx 6, Dubljevic xx 8, Vives xx 5, San Emeterio x 2, Williams xxx 14, Hermannsson xx 4
Başantrenör: Jaume Ponsarnau
Anadolu Efes
: Shane Larkin xxx 13, Rodrigue Beaubois xx 8, Chris Singleton xx 12, Doğuş
Balbay x, Adrien Moerman x, Tibor Pleiss x 2, Vasilije Micic xxx 16, James Anderson xx 16, Bryant Dunston xx 7
1. Periyot: 19-23 (Anadolu Efes lehine)
Devre: 40-38 (Valencia Basket lehine)
3. Periyot: 54-60 (Anadolu Efes lehine)